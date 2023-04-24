Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Stock

In the past week, SYF stock has gone down by -0.27%, with a monthly gain of 2.70% and a quarterly plunge of -16.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Synchrony Financial The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for SYF stock, with a simple moving average of -10.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Synchrony Financial (SYF) by analysts is $36.62, which is $7.33 above the current market price. The public float for SYF is 425.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SYF was 5.53M shares.

SYF) stock’s latest price update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)’s stock price has plunge by -0.47relation to previous closing price of 29.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $35 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SYF, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SYF Trading at -7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.23. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -9.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Schaller Bart, who sale 11,071 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Mar 03. After this action, Schaller Bart now owns 71,664 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $401,324 using the latest closing price.

Juel Carol, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 4,490 shares at $36.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Juel Carol is holding 74,443 shares at $162,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.