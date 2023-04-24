UiPath Inc. (PATH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PATH is 415.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.85% of that float. On April 24, 2023, PATH’s average trading volume was 6.00M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PATH) stock’s latest price update

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 15.46. However, the company has seen a -5.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PATH’s Market Performance

PATH’s stock has fallen by -5.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.43% and a quarterly rise of 7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for UiPath Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.57% for PATH’s stock, with a 1.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PATH reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for PATH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

PATH Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.36. In addition, UiPath Inc. saw 20.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Gupta Ashim, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $16.18 back on Apr 17. After this action, Gupta Ashim now owns 1,624,341 shares of UiPath Inc., valued at $647,184 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Ashim, the Chief Financial Officer of UiPath Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $16.18 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Gupta Ashim is holding 231,505 shares at $194,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.69 for the present operating margin

+82.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc. stands at -31.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.63. Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on UiPath Inc. (PATH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.86. Total debt to assets is 2.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UiPath Inc. (PATH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.