U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Sees a-3.57 Decrease

In the past week, USB stock has gone down by -4.15%, with a monthly decline of -3.65% and a quarterly plunge of -27.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for U.S. Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.33% for USB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is 8.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for USB is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for U.S. Bancorp (USB) is $45.32, which is $11.67 above the current market price. The public float for USB is 1.53B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On April 24, 2023, USB’s average trading volume was 14.20M shares.

USB) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 34.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/23 that Moody’s Downgrades 11 Regional Banks, Including Zions, U.S. Bank, Western Alliance

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to USB, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

USB Trading at -17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.33. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from CECERE ANDREW, who sale 84,948 shares at the price of $43.51 back on Dec 12. After this action, CECERE ANDREW now owns 956,742 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $3,695,918 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN TERRANCE R, the Vice Chair & CFO of U.S. Bancorp, sale 15,000 shares at $43.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that DOLAN TERRANCE R is holding 138,051 shares at $650,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 142.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.83. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of U.S. Bancorp (USB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.