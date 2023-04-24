Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) by analysts is $6.08, The public float for TIG is 18.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of TIG was 337.80K shares.

TIG) stock’s latest price update

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.16relation to previous closing price of 6.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIG’s Market Performance

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) has seen a 0.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.15% gain in the past month and a 2.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.25% for TIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.48% for TIG’s stock, with a 27.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TIG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for TIG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for TIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to TIG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

TIG Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIG rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Trean Insurance Group Inc. saw 2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIG starting from Lee Steven B., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.25 back on May 19. After this action, Lee Steven B. now owns 906,016 shares of Trean Insurance Group Inc., valued at $31,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trean Insurance Group Inc. stands at -20.91. The total capital return value is set at -14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.59. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG), the company’s capital structure generated 25.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.28. Total debt to assets is 7.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.