Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.90 in relation to its previous close of 1.74. However, the company has experienced a -1.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TIO is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TIO is $6.25, which is $4.39 above the current price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on April 24, 2023 was 772.70K shares.

TIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a -1.06% decrease in the past week, with a 123.58% rise in the past month, and a 84.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.18% for TIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.10% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of 111.32% for the last 200 days.

TIO Trading at 72.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.55%, as shares surge +141.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3742. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 124.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.