The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) Stock

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has seen a -4.84% decrease in the past week, with a 0.03% gain in the past month, and a -6.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for VZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.85% for VZ’s stock, with a -7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by analysts is $42.91, which is $7.1 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of VZ was 19.17M shares.

VZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has increased by 0.35 when compared to last closing price of 37.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Fixed Wireless Is the New Telecom Thing. 2 Big Plays.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $41 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZ reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for VZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VZ, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

VZ Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.81. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Silliman Craig L., who sale 3,340 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Apr 10. After this action, Silliman Craig L. now owns 73,015 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $130,961 using the latest closing price.

Silliman Craig L., the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 3,342 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Silliman Craig L. is holding 76,355 shares at $126,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.