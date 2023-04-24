The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has increased by 0.14 when compared to last closing price of 63.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/27/23 that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KO is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KO is $68.82, which is $4.88 above the current price. The public float for KO is 4.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KO on April 24, 2023 was 13.26M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stock saw an increase of 1.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.66% and a quarterly increase of 6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.88% for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.61% for KO’s stock, with a 4.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

KO Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.63. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Quincey James, who sale 46,421 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Mar 07. After this action, Quincey James now owns 592,546 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $2,808,470 using the latest closing price.

QUAN NANCY, the SVP & Chief Technical Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 74,000 shares at $58.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that QUAN NANCY is holding 219,790 shares at $4,344,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.