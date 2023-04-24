The -90.15% Simple Moving Average of ContraFect Corporation’s (CFRX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has seen a 105.56% increase in the past week, with a -7.04% drop in the past month, and a -74.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.57% for CFRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.14% for CFRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -90.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is $5.00, which is $188.15 above the current market price. The public float for CFRX is 0.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CFRX on April 24, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

CFRX) stock’s latest price update

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.04 in comparison to its previous close of 1.99, however, the company has experienced a 105.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CFRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CFRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $1 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFRX reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CFRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

WBB Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CFRX, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

CFRX Trading at -28.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.65%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX rose by +105.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6462. In addition, ContraFect Corporation saw -75.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CFRX

Equity return is now at value -933.20, with -185.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.