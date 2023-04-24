The -13.88% Decline of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s (MMC) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has gone up by 3.92% for the week, with a 13.97% rise in the past month and a 3.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.40% for MMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.87% for MMC’s stock, with a 9.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Right Now?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) by analysts is $186.82, which is $7.82 above the current market price. The public float for MMC is 490.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of MMC was 1.73M shares.

The stock price of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has surged by 0.15 when compared to previous closing price of 179.70, but the company has seen a 3.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that Big Pension Sells Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder Stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $175 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMC reach a price target of $168. The rating they have provided for MMC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MMC, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

MMC Trading at 8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.46. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw 8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from Klisura Dean Michael, who sale 3,140 shares at the price of $165.22 back on Mar 06. After this action, Klisura Dean Michael now owns 20,935 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $518,791 using the latest closing price.

MCGIVNEY MARK C, the Chief Financial Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 11,531 shares at $162.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that MCGIVNEY MARK C is holding 33,678 shares at $1,872,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at +14.80. The total capital return value is set at 21.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.