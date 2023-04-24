Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.23 in relation to its previous close of 4.43. However, the company has experienced a -0.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) is above average at 12.77x. The 36-month beta value for TEF is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TEF is $4.61, which is $0.46 above than the current price. The public float for TEF is 5.05B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of TEF on April 24, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

TEF’s Market Performance

TEF stock saw an increase of -0.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.07% and a quarterly increase of 13.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.02% for Telefonica S.A. (TEF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.94% for TEF stock, with a simple moving average of 12.67% for the last 200 days.

TEF Trading at 6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.35. In addition, Telefonica S.A. saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+5.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica S.A. stands at +5.03. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.08. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica S.A. (TEF), the company’s capital structure generated 190.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.56. Total debt to assets is 43.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.