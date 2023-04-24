Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has seen a -9.66% decrease in the past week, with a -9.60% drop in the past month, and a -12.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for TNDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.18% for TNDM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TNDM is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TNDM is $54.80, which is $17.32 above the current market price. The public float for TNDM is 62.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.10% of that float. The average trading volume for TNDM on April 24, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

TNDM) stock’s latest price update

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM)’s stock price has dropped by -3.95 in relation to previous closing price of 39.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $45 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TNDM, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

TNDM Trading at -7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.61. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw -16.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from BERGER DAVID B, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $41.19 back on Mar 03. After this action, BERGER DAVID B now owns 3,365 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $411,884 using the latest closing price.

BERGER DAVID B, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $40.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that BERGER DAVID B is holding 3,029 shares at $402,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+50.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at -11.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 95.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 39.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.