Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has gone down by -2.10% for the week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month and a -6.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.15% for TSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.39% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TSM is $109.67, which is $18.07 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume for TSM on April 24, 2023 was 11.77M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.39 in relation to its previous close of 89.29. However, the company has experienced a -2.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/10/23 that Taiwan Semi Posts First Fall in Monthly Revenue in Years

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $126 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.77. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 33.80, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.