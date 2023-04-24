Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 7.35, however, the company has experienced a -7.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/23 that Chipotle Sues Sweetgreen Over Its New Burrito Bowl

Is It Worth Investing in Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SG is $11.14, which is $3.65 above than the current price. The public float for SG is 94.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.49% of that float. The average trading volume of SG on April 24, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

SG’s Market Performance

SG stock saw an increase of -7.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.03% and a quarterly increase of -24.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.21% for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for SG’s stock, with a -43.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SG reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for SG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

SG Trading at -7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc. saw -14.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Jammet Nicolas, who sale 195,745 shares at the price of $7.45 back on Mar 09. After this action, Jammet Nicolas now owns 0 shares of Sweetgreen Inc., valued at $1,458,300 using the latest closing price.

Gemperle Adrienne, the Chief People Officer of Sweetgreen Inc., sale 5,399 shares at $9.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Gemperle Adrienne is holding 144,375 shares at $49,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.00 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc. stands at -40.51. The total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.99. Equity return is now at value -32.20, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), the company’s capital structure generated 55.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.72. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.