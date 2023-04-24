Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) has seen a 39.68% increase in the past week, with a 23.74% gain in the past month, and a -18.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.21% for STKH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.71% for STKH stock, with a simple moving average of -52.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) is $5.30, The public float for STKH is 15.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STKH on April 24, 2023 was 101.55K shares.

STKH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH) has increased by 7.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 39.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STKH Trading at 15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.82%, as shares surge +20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKH rose by +35.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6600. In addition, Steakholder Foods Ltd. saw -15.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STKH

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.