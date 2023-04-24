Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.30x.

The public float for PSLV is 496.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of PSLV was 3.84M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has surged by 0.06 when compared to previous closing price of 8.58, but the company has seen a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSLV’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a 0.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.31% rise in the past month, and a 7.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.24% for PSLV stock, with a simple moving average of 17.26% for the last 200 days.

PSLV Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw 4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.