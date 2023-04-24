Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOND is $2.25, which is $1.71 above than the current price. The public float for SOND is 178.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. The average trading volume of SOND on April 24, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SOND) stock’s latest price update

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND)’s stock price has plunge by 7.71relation to previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/17/22 that Sonder CFO Sanjay Banker Stepping Down, Will Join Board

SOND’s Market Performance

SOND’s stock has risen by 4.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.11% and a quarterly drop of -55.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.14% for Sonder Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.28% for SOND stock, with a simple moving average of -63.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -40.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -29.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6147. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -56.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Davidson Francis, who purchase 29,279 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Mar 09. After this action, Davidson Francis now owns 3,444,579 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $31,270 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Francis, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonder Holdings Inc., purchase 29,999 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Davidson Francis is holding 3,415,300 shares at $32,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.29 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonder Holdings Inc. stands at -35.95. The total capital return value is set at -30.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.28. Equity return is now at value -258.30, with -10.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 164.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.