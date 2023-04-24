SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for SOFI is 870.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.53% of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on April 24, 2023 was 34.96M shares.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.34 in relation to its previous close of 5.92. However, the company has experienced a 0.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that SoFi Stock Leaps on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and Revenue Beat

SOFI’s Market Performance

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has seen a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.83% gain in the past month and a 4.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for SOFI’s stock, with a 2.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

SOFI Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 28.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $5.39 back on Mar 16. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 6,300,539 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $242,712 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 180,000 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 5,984,110 shares at $995,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.