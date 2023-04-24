SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Stock Sees a20.54 Increase

In the past week, SMX stock has gone down by -37.50%, with a monthly gain of 4.65% and a quarterly plunge of -86.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 32.36% for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.05% for SMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -84.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Right Now?

The public float for SMX is 29.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On April 24, 2023, SMX’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -37.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMX Trading at -66.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.80%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX fell by -38.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3704. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company saw -86.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.