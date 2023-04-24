Should You Invest in Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TECK is $51.06, which is $21.42 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 504.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for TECK on April 24, 2023 was 5.19M shares.

TECK) stock’s latest price update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 46.57. However, the company has seen a 1.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/23 that Teck Resources Again Rebuffs Glencore’s $23 Billion Approach

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK’s stock has risen by 1.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.94% and a quarterly rise of 9.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Teck Resources Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.12% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of 29.39% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at 14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +30.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.13. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Limited (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.