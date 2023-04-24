Should You Invest in Getaround Inc. (GETR) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GETR is $1.38, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for GETR is 80.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for GETR on April 24, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GETR) stock’s latest price update

Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 105.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GETR’s Market Performance

Getaround Inc. (GETR) has seen a 105.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 92.52% gain in the past month and a -23.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.63% for GETR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 79.77% for GETR’s stock, with a -90.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GETR Trading at 24.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.02%, as shares surge +66.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR rose by +105.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2996. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -20.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.91 for the present operating margin

-2.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getaround Inc. stands at -190.37. The total capital return value is set at -64.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.68. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Getaround Inc. (GETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,247.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.