Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is above average at 50.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is $255.11, which is -$31.35 below the current market price. The public float for SWAV is 35.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWAV on April 24, 2023 was 519.47K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SWAV) stock’s latest price update

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV)’s stock price has increased by 10.22 compared to its previous closing price of 259.90. However, the company has seen a 10.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SWAV’s Market Performance

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has seen a 10.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 36.31% gain in the past month and a 58.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for SWAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.78% for SWAV stock, with a simple moving average of 21.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $240 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SWAV, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

SWAV Trading at 36.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +35.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.02. In addition, Shockwave Medical Inc. saw 39.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from WATKINS FRANK T, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $261.43 back on Apr 20. After this action, WATKINS FRANK T now owns 3,796 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc., valued at $784,286 using the latest closing price.

PUCKETT DAN, the Chief Financial Officer of Shockwave Medical Inc., sale 1,002 shares at $264.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that PUCKETT DAN is holding 31,658 shares at $265,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+86.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shockwave Medical Inc. stands at +44.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.69. Equity return is now at value 60.00, with 45.20 for asset returns.

Based on Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.57. Total debt to assets is 9.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.