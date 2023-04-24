Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Stock Sees a-8.44 Decrease

In the past week, SEEL stock has gone down by -12.63%, with a monthly gain of 0.59% and a quarterly plunge of -26.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.82% for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.77% for SEEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is $6.00, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for SEEL is 103.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% of that float. On April 24, 2023, SEEL’s average trading volume was 550.15K shares.

SEEL) stock’s latest price update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEEL reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SEEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SEEL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

SEEL Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL fell by -12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7548. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEEL starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jun 01. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 16,000 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,789 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01. Equity return is now at value -425.50, with -157.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.