Sea Limited (SE) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SE is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sea Limited (SE) is $98.14, which is $22.32 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 462.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. On April 24, 2023, SE’s average trading volume was 5.06M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has plunged by -0.39 when compared to previous closing price of 79.17, but the company has seen a -4.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

SE’s Market Performance

Sea Limited (SE) has seen a -4.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.74% decline in the past month and a 18.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for SE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.58% for SE stock, with a simple moving average of 21.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $105 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SE, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

SE Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.36. In addition, Sea Limited saw 51.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Limited (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sea Limited (SE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.