Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.18 in relation to its previous close of 51.97. However, the company has experienced a -5.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/21/23 that SLB Sees ‘Solid’ Outlook and Beat Earnings Expectations. But the Stock Is Down.

Is It Worth Investing in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Right Now?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLB is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SLB is $65.42, which is $15.03 above the current price. The public float for SLB is 1.42B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLB on April 24, 2023 was 9.42M shares.

SLB’s Market Performance

The stock of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has seen a -5.11% decrease in the past week, with a 5.06% rise in the past month, and a -13.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for SLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.45% for SLB stock, with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLB reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for SLB stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SLB, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

SLB Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.24. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw -6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $44.77 back on Mar 20. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 219,765 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $279,812 using the latest closing price.

Rennick Gavin, the President New Energy of Schlumberger Limited, sale 20,000 shares at $54.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Rennick Gavin is holding 64,393 shares at $1,082,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Schlumberger Limited (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.22. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.