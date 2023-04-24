Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has gone up by 85.42% for the week, with a 55.01% rise in the past month and a -81.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.57% for SATX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 78.10% for SATX’s stock, with a -83.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Right Now?

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SATX is 30.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SATX on April 24, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX)’s stock price has soared by 3.57 in relation to previous closing price of 1.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 85.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SATX Trading at 35.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.24%, as shares surge +54.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX rose by +85.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8399. In addition, Satixfy Communications Ltd. saw -81.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.