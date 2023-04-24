Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has seen a -8.45% decrease in the past week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month, and a -24.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.89% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -53.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is $26.00, which is $13.5 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIVN on April 24, 2023 was 30.90M shares.

RIVN) stock’s latest price update

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.81 in relation to its previous close of 12.35. However, the company has experienced a -8.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/22/23 that Earth Day EV checklist: See which electric vehicles get a tax break on new list

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RIVN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

RIVN Trading at -21.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.99. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -33.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 2,902 shares at the price of $20.78 back on Feb 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,902 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $60,304 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 2,331 shares at $18.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 87,000 shares at $44,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.41. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.27. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.