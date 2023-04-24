Real-Time Update: General Motors Company (GM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, GM stock has gone down by -2.73%, with a monthly decline of -1.47% and a quarterly plunge of -5.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for General Motors Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.08% for GM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Right Now?

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for General Motors Company (GM) is $46.52, which is $14.45 above the current market price. The public float for GM is 1.35B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GM on April 24, 2023 was 15.18M shares.

GM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has increased by 0.03 when compared to last closing price of 33.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/22/23 that Earth Day EV checklist: See which electric vehicles get a tax break on new list

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $37 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GM reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for GM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GM, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

GM Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.97. In addition, General Motors Company saw -0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Johnson Gerald, who sale 15,743 shares at the price of $42.65 back on Feb 09. After this action, Johnson Gerald now owns 71,209 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $671,439 using the latest closing price.

Carlisle Stephen K., the Executive Vice President of General Motors Company, sale 18,000 shares at $41.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Carlisle Stephen K. is holding 46,170 shares at $755,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on General Motors Company (GM), the company’s capital structure generated 170.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, General Motors Company (GM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.