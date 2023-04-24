Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has dropped by -3.00 compared to previous close of 0.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PBTS is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 84.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.02% of that float. The average trading volume of PBTS on April 24, 2023 was 17.89M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen a -3.43% decrease in the past week, with a -8.11% drop in the past month, and a -26.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.66% for PBTS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.55% for PBTS’s stock, with a -81.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0922. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.98.

Based on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.