Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSTV is 0.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) is $3.88, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for PSTV is 33.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On April 24, 2023, PSTV’s average trading volume was 292.20K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PSTV) stock’s latest price update

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV)’s stock price has dropped by -13.98 in relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PSTV’s Market Performance

PSTV’s stock has fallen by -4.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.05% and a quarterly drop of -38.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.87% for Plus Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.85% for PSTV’s stock, with a -41.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTV stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PSTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSTV in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for PSTV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

PSTV Trading at -15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTV fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2741. In addition, Plus Therapeutics Inc. saw -16.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTV starting from Hawkins Richard J, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hawkins Richard J now owns 1 shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1 using the latest closing price.

Lenk Robert P, the Director of Plus Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Lenk Robert P is holding 8,500 shares at $472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8800.00 for the present operating margin

-217.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plus Therapeutics Inc. stands at -9051.34. The total capital return value is set at -131.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.12.

Based on Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV), the company’s capital structure generated 87.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.69. Total debt to assets is 23.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.