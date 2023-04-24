Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is $49.17, which is $9.47 above the current market price. The public float for PFE is 5.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFE on April 24, 2023 was 21.96M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PFE) stock’s latest price update

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)’s stock price has increased by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 39.85. However, the company has seen a -2.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/13/23 that Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

PFE’s Market Performance

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has experienced a -2.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.50% rise in the past month, and a -10.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for PFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.55% for PFE stock, with a simple moving average of -12.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PFE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PFE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $43 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFE reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for PFE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PFE, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

PFE Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.85. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw -21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from PFIZER INC, who purchase 1,811,594 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Mar 17. After this action, PFIZER INC now owns 5,952,263 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

DAMICO JENNIFER B., the SVP & Controller of Pfizer Inc., sale 9,912 shares at $40.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that DAMICO JENNIFER B. is holding 9,003 shares at $396,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.43 for the present operating margin

+61.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pfizer Inc. stands at +31.26. The total capital return value is set at 29.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pfizer Inc. (PFE), the company’s capital structure generated 40.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.99. Total debt to assets is 19.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.