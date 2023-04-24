Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR)’s stock price has gone decline by -38.91 in comparison to its previous close of 0.05, however, the company has experienced a -73.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Right Now?

The public float for PEAR is 54.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% of that float. On April 24, 2023, PEAR’s average trading volume was 9.08M shares.

PEAR’s Market Performance

PEAR stock saw a decrease of -73.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -92.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -97.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 32.53% for Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -85.48% for PEAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -98.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEAR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PEAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEAR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEAR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PEAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PEAR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

PEAR Trading at -95.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.89%, as shares sank -86.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -97.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEAR fell by -73.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2011. In addition, Pear Therapeutics Inc. saw -97.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEAR starting from 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who sale 16,544,113 shares at the price of $0.12 back on Apr 10. After this action, 5AM Partners IV, LLC now owns 0 shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,985,294 using the latest closing price.

McCann Corey, the President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics Inc., sale 34,731 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that McCann Corey is holding 8,210,834 shares at $39,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.