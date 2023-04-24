PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): A Technical Analysis

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The public float for PYPL is 1.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYPL on April 24, 2023 was 12.40M shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s stock price has soared by 0.82 in relation to previous closing price of 73.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that PayPal CFO Blake Jorgensen Steps Down

PYPL’s Market Performance

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has experienced a -3.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.22% drop in the past month, and a -6.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for PYPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $89 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

PYPL Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.70. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw 4.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from SCHULMAN DANIEL H, who purchase 26,065 shares at the price of $76.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, SCHULMAN DANIEL H now owns 395,351 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $1,985,306 using the latest closing price.

Scheibe Gabrielle, the of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 150 shares at $94.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Scheibe Gabrielle is holding 8,927 shares at $14,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.