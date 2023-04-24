On Holding AG (ONON) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 164.09x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for On Holding AG (ONON) by analysts is $29.66, which is -$0.77 below the current market price. The public float for ONON is 141.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.43% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ONON was 4.09M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has increased by 4.45 compared to its previous closing price of 31.89. However, the company has seen a 8.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

ONON’s Market Performance

On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a 8.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.75% gain in the past month and a 57.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.63% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 60.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ONON, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

ONON Trading at 30.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.80. In addition, On Holding AG saw 94.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.