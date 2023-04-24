Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has decreased by -2.30 when compared to last closing price of 16.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that Nordstrom Is Leaving Canada. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is 10.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JWN is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is $18.40, which is $2.54 above the current market price. The public float for JWN is 97.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.47% of that float. On April 24, 2023, JWN’s average trading volume was 6.10M shares.

JWN’s Market Performance

JWN’s stock has seen a -0.68% decrease for the week, with a 0.31% rise in the past month and a -7.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for Nordstrom Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for JWN’s stock, with a -16.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $23 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JWN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for JWN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JWN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

JWN Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.22. In addition, Nordstrom Inc. saw 0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Worzel Ken, who sale 28,645 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Worzel Ken now owns 125,026 shares of Nordstrom Inc., valued at $601,528 using the latest closing price.

Worzel Ken, the Chief Customer Officer of Nordstrom Inc., sale 1,540 shares at $20.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Worzel Ken is holding 128,671 shares at $30,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom Inc. stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 635.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 53.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 592.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.