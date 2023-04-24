NextPlat Corp’s (NXPL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NXPL stock has gone up by 25.72%, with a monthly gain of 78.65% and a quarterly surge of 124.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.24% for NextPlat Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.93% for NXPL’s stock, with a 58.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NextPlat Corp (NXPL) by analysts is $11784766.00, The public float for NXPL is 5.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of NXPL was 50.51K shares.

NXPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) has jumped by 17.50 compared to previous close of 2.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NXPL Trading at 74.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.53%, as shares surge +96.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPL rose by +30.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, NextPlat Corp saw 142.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPL starting from Barreto Rodney, who purchase 1,085,714 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Dec 14. After this action, Barreto Rodney now owns 1,476,085 shares of NextPlat Corp, valued at $1,900,000 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Charles M., the Chairman & CEO of NextPlat Corp, purchase 1,085,714 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Fernandez Charles M. is holding 3,658,667 shares at $1,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.50 for the present operating margin

-4.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextPlat Corp stands at -78.23. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with -36.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextPlat Corp (NXPL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.