New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.

The public float for EDU is 166.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDU on April 24, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.65 compared to its previous closing price of 44.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU’s stock has risen by 14.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.71% and a quarterly drop of -2.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.50% for EDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EDU, setting the target price at $36.60 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.14. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.61 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.05. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.