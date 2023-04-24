Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRDY is $4.83, which is $0.59 above the current price. The public float for NRDY is 71.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRDY on April 24, 2023 was 763.95K shares.

NRDY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) has plunged by -2.81 when compared to previous closing price of 4.09, but the company has seen a -3.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRDY’s Market Performance

NRDY’s stock has fallen by -3.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.00% and a quarterly rise of 51.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.53% for Nerdy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.61% for NRDY’s stock, with a 45.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NRDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRDY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on May 17th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRDY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for NRDY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to NRDY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

NRDY Trading at 13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDY rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Nerdy Inc. saw 76.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDY starting from Pello Jason H., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Mar 13. After this action, Pello Jason H. now owns 894,184 shares of Nerdy Inc., valued at $236,250 using the latest closing price.

Swenson Christopher C., the Chief Legal Officer of Nerdy Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $3.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Swenson Christopher C. is holding 868,163 shares at $50,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.54 for the present operating margin

+68.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdy Inc. stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -99.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.19. Equity return is now at value -72.60, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nerdy Inc. (NRDY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.