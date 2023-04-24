National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NCMI is 1.89.

The average price predicted by analysts for NCMI is $0.70, The public float for NCMI is 73.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCMI on April 24, 2023 was 13.57M shares.

NCMI) stock’s latest price update

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.78 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/23 that National CineMedia Files for Bankruptcy as Latest Casualty of Cinema Slump

NCMI’s Market Performance

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a -12.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 147.56% rise in the past month, and a 10.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.41% for NCMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.07% for NCMI’s stock, with a -45.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.25 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCMI reach a price target of $0.50, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for NCMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NCMI, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

NCMI Trading at 51.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.15%, as shares surge +148.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI fell by -13.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2436. In addition, National CineMedia Inc. saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Lesinski Thomas F., who sale 24,329 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Feb 28. After this action, Lesinski Thomas F. now owns 331,113 shares of National CineMedia Inc., valued at $5,382 using the latest closing price.

Felenstein Scott D, the President – Sales & Marketing of National CineMedia Inc., sale 7,911 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Felenstein Scott D is holding 220,315 shares at $1,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.