MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price recommended by analysts for MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is $3.00, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for ML is 192.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On April 24, 2023, ML’s average trading volume was 525.35K shares.

ML) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) has decreased by -15.69 when compared to last closing price of 0.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ML’s Market Performance

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has experienced a -19.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.90% drop in the past month, and a -55.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.67% for ML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.51% for ML stock, with a simple moving average of -63.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 27th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ML reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ML stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ML, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

ML Trading at -39.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -29.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML fell by -20.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4807. In addition, MoneyLion Inc. saw -42.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Correia Richard, who purchase 7,055 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 30. After this action, Correia Richard now owns 3,328,838 shares of MoneyLion Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO, President and Director of MoneyLion Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 18,690,171 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.96 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc. stands at -55.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -99.00, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyLion Inc. (ML), the company’s capital structure generated 88.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.01. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.