Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has plunged by -14.77 when compared to previous closing price of 0.22, but the company has seen a -10.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MOBQ is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MOBQ is $5.30, The public float for MOBQ is 5.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOBQ on April 24, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has seen a -10.59% decrease in the past week, with a -0.16% drop in the past month, and a -66.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.62% for MOBQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.51% for MOBQ stock, with a simple moving average of -79.85% for the last 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at -24.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.56%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ fell by -10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1883. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -65.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -193.47. Equity return is now at value 423.40, with -183.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.