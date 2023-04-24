Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) by analysts is $226.89, which is $14.2 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of META was 30.43M shares.

META stock's latest price update

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.08 in relation to its previous close of 213.07. However, the company has experienced a -3.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that Meta Will Slow Hiring, Won’t Rule Out Future Layoffs

META’s Market Performance

META’s stock has fallen by -3.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.55% and a quarterly rise of 52.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Meta Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.32% for META’s stock, with a 38.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $250 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see META reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for META stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to META, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

META Trading at 9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.64. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 76.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 393 shares at the price of $219.94 back on Apr 18. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 28,974 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $86,436 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 393 shares at $215.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 29,367 shares at $84,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.