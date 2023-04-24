Macy’s Inc. (M): A Technical Analysis

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Macy’s Inc. (M) is $23.55, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for M is 270.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of M on April 24, 2023 was 9.83M shares.

M) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) has decreased by -1.56 when compared to last closing price of 17.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that As Macy’s CEO Plans to Retire, He Says Know Your Customer and Keep It Simple

M’s Market Performance

Macy’s Inc. (M) has seen a -3.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.17% decline in the past month and a -25.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for M.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.93% for M’s stock, with a -13.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see M reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for M stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to M, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

M Trading at -12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.76. In addition, Macy’s Inc. saw -17.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Mitchell Adrian V, who sale 3,255 shares at the price of $23.67 back on Nov 25. After this action, Mitchell Adrian V now owns 12,546 shares of Macy’s Inc., valued at $77,035 using the latest closing price.

Griscom Paul, the SVP and Controller of Macy’s Inc., sale 1,223 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Griscom Paul is holding 7,550 shares at $20,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.65 for the present operating margin

+39.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc. stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s Inc. (M), the company’s capital structure generated 145.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.35. Total debt to assets is 34.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Macy’s Inc. (M) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.