Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 31 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) by analysts is $14.19, which is $4.77 above the current market price. The public float for LYFT is 317.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.76% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of LYFT was 21.57M shares.

LYFT) stock’s latest price update

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LYFT’s Market Performance

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has experienced a 2.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.82% rise in the past month, and a -32.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.61% for LYFT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LYFT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

LYFT Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw -5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who sale 1,826 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Feb 27. After this action, Wilderotter Mary Agnes now owns 35,078 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $18,544 using the latest closing price.

Wilderotter Mary Agnes, the Director of Lyft Inc., sale 1,826 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Wilderotter Mary Agnes is holding 36,904 shares at $30,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc. stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -193.30, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc. (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.