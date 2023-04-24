Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LSDI is 11.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of LSDI on April 24, 2023 was 379.63K shares.

LSDI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 26.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.65% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for LSDI’s stock, with a -30.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -30.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.81%, as shares sank -22.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI rose by +24.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0583. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. saw -62.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.