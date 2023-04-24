Know Labs Inc. (KNW): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Know Labs Inc. (KNW) is $7.00, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for KNW is 36.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNW on April 24, 2023 was 117.97K shares.

KNW) stock’s latest price update

Know Labs Inc. (AMEX: KNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KNW’s Market Performance

KNW’s stock has risen by 15.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.03% and a quarterly drop of -23.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.89% for Know Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.47% for KNW’s stock, with a -37.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KNW Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares surge +19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNW rose by +20.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8924. In addition, Know Labs Inc. saw -37.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNW starting from Takesako Ichiro John Paul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 31. After this action, Takesako Ichiro John Paul now owns 20,000 shares of Know Labs Inc., valued at $6,601 using the latest closing price.

Takesako Ichiro John Paul, the Director of Know Labs Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Takesako Ichiro John Paul is holding 27,500 shares at $7,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-288.39 for the present operating margin

+92.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Know Labs Inc. stands at -460.34. The total capital return value is set at -106.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -353.05. Equity return is now at value -260.10, with -158.60 for asset returns.

Based on Know Labs Inc. (KNW), the company’s capital structure generated 25.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.59. Total debt to assets is 18.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,561.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Know Labs Inc. (KNW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.