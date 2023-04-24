Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 57.12. However, the company has seen a 1.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is $65.05, which is $9.08 above the current market price. The public float for KNX is 144.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNX on April 24, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

KNX’s Market Performance

KNX stock saw an increase of 1.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.96% and a quarterly increase of 0.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for KNX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $65 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to KNX, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

KNX Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.70. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Ohlman Dustin, who sale 500 shares at the price of $48.32 back on Nov 01. After this action, Ohlman Dustin now owns 330 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $24,160 using the latest closing price.

Updike James E. Jr., the EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $55.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Updike James E. Jr. is holding 19,944 shares at $132,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.