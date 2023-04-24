Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is above average at 35.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is $39.78, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for KDP is 886.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KDP on April 24, 2023 was 7.68M shares.

KDP) stock’s latest price update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.62 in comparison to its previous close of 35.53, however, the company has experienced a 0.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Keurig Dr Pepper Has Trailed Rivals. The Stock Is Poised to Rally.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP’s stock has risen by 0.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.85% and a quarterly rise of 1.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.10% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.26% for KDP’s stock, with a -3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to KDP, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

KDP Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.28. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Shoemaker Anthony, who purchase 5,297 shares at the price of $34.82 back on Mar 15. After this action, Shoemaker Anthony now owns 62,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $184,442 using the latest closing price.

Rotem-Wildeman Karin, the Chief R&D Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., purchase 2,070 shares at $34.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Rotem-Wildeman Karin is holding 20,171 shares at $71,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +10.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 26.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.