JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.06 in comparison to its previous close of 6.78, however, the company has experienced a 1.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/31/23 that More States Join Antitrust Lawsuit to Block JetBlue, Spirit Merger

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is $8.38, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 322.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% of that float. On April 24, 2023, JBLU’s average trading volume was 8.31M shares.

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU stock saw an increase of 1.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.82% and a quarterly increase of -19.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for JBLU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JBLU, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

JBLU Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Hayes Robin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $10.97 back on May 02. After this action, Hayes Robin now owns 583,298 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $10,970 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.