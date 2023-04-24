Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is above average at 8.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is $6.73, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 5.30B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITUB on April 24, 2023 was 32.73M shares.

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.20 in comparison to its previous close of 5.02, however, the company has experienced a -4.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB’s stock has fallen by -4.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.67% and a quarterly rise of 2.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.63% for ITUB’s stock, with a 4.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5.40. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ITUB Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.