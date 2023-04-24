Inpixon’s (INPX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Inpixon (INPX) has gone down by -54.21% for the week, with a 10.72% rise in the past month and a -71.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 27.59% for INPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for INPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -91.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inpixon (INPX) is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 17.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INPX on April 24, 2023 was 7.16M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has dropped by -13.00 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -54.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INPX Trading at -38.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.20%, as shares surge +23.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -54.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4448. In addition, Inpixon saw -74.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -163.70, with -75.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inpixon (INPX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.